Arsenal first January signing – Announcement expected imminently

Arsenal have already announced quite a few outgoing so far this January, with Sead Kolasinac last night becoming the third senior player to go after Folarin Balogun and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and of course we are expecting Pablo Mari to become Number 4 very shortly.

But despite the numerous rumours of arrivals there is absolutely nothing concrete so far, except the signing of West Brom’s Lino Sousa, who was revealed last week by Football.London as coming to Arsenal, and today they have announced that the youngster will be unveiled by Arsenal now that he has passed his 17th birthday and can sign his first professional contract.

The left-back has been extremely impressive during his scholarship with West Brom, and despite his age, played in every game for the Under 18s last season and is considered to be maturing very quickly.

He has also represented England at Under-16 level, playing in friendlies against Wales and Northern Ireland last year, so is certainly considered to be a future star.

All we can say is Welcome To Arsenal Leno, and we look forward to seeing you in the first team one day.

Have a look at this video so you can see yourself how good he is…..