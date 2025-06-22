Arsenal complete paperwork for €64m Spanish midfielder, but more backup needed

Arsenal and Real Sociedad have completed all the paperwork for the transfer of Martín Zubimendi. The Gunners move closer to announcing their first summer signing, bringing an end to a long-running transfer saga in the process.

Arsenal initially agreed a deal in principle for the Spaniard in January, having first enquired about his services during talks to sign Mikel Merino last summer. Some reports have even speculated that Arsenal were the reason behind his failed move to Liverpool. Although there had been growing fears the deal could collapse, the club remained quietly confident throughout. According to the latest updates, those fears can now be put to rest.

Zubimendi deal finalised, announcement pending

As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have finalised all the paperwork for the midfielder’s transfer. He also confirmed the player has completed all the formal steps of his move in London. A fee in the region of €64-65 million will be paid in instalments, with the club’s official announcement expected in July, Real Sociedad’s preferred timeline for completion.

The Gunners have seemingly won the race for his signature despite strong interest from Real Madrid. The Champions League holders were reportedly prepared to hijack the deal, as reported across the Spanish media. Rumours that Zubimendi preferred to remain in Spain added fuel to the speculation, but Arsenal remained undeterred.

With the deal now in place, the hope is that Arsenal will build on this momentum and continue to strengthen the squad ahead of a crucial campaign.

What next for the midfield?

Arsenal are still expected to return to the market for another midfielder. Reliable sources have confirmed that the club has not made progress in contract talks with Thomas Partey. As it stands, there is a realistic possibility that he could leave as a free agent, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

It remains to be seen what direction the club will take, but if Partey does depart, a defensive midfielder will surely become a priority in the coming weeks.

Who would be an ideal replacement for Thomas Partey in this case?

Benjamin Kenneth

