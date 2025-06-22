Arsenal complete paperwork for €64m Spanish midfielder, but more backup needed

Arsenal and Real Sociedad have completed all the paperwork for the transfer of Martín Zubimendi. The Gunners move closer to announcing their first summer signing, bringing an end to a long-running transfer saga in the process.
Arsenal initially agreed a deal in principle for the Spaniard in January, having first enquired about his services during talks to sign Mikel Merino last summer. Some reports have even speculated that Arsenal were the reason behind his failed move to Liverpool. Although there had been growing fears the deal could collapse, the club remained quietly confident throughout. According to the latest updates, those fears can now be put to rest.
Zubimendi deal finalised, announcement pending
As per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have finalised all the paperwork for the midfielder’s transfer. He also confirmed the player has completed all the formal steps of his move in London. A fee in the region of €64-65 million will be paid in instalments, with the club’s official announcement expected in July, Real Sociedad’s preferred timeline for completion.
The Gunners have seemingly won the race for his signature despite strong interest from Real Madrid. The Champions League holders were reportedly prepared to hijack the deal, as reported across the Spanish media. Rumours that Zubimendi preferred to remain in Spain added fuel to the speculation, but Arsenal remained undeterred.
With the deal now in place, the hope is that Arsenal will build on this momentum and continue to strengthen the squad ahead of a crucial campaign.
What next for the midfield?
Arsenal are still expected to return to the market for another midfielder. Reliable sources have confirmed that the club has not made progress in contract talks with Thomas Partey. As it stands, there is a realistic possibility that he could leave as a free agent, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.
It remains to be seen what direction the club will take, but if Partey does depart, a defensive midfielder will surely become a priority in the coming weeks.
Who would be an ideal replacement for Thomas Partey in this case?
Benjamin Kenneth
We should keep Partey as well for another 2 years. His wages might cost us anywhere from 25 – £30m, but how about getting an equal level replacement in this window if he does leave?
*50 – £60m in transfer fee.
*Most likely a larger agent fee and signing on bonus.
*Similar wage bracket.
*Reduction in the budget for this window which could hamper our ability to strengthen other positions.
*Bedding in period for the new signing with the added disadvantage of having an equally new Zubimendi in same position.
And all this talk of Sesko and building for the future when we have Osimhen available with our current level of ambition and expectation as a club isn’t really ideal. We can’t be futuristic about every position. Partey should stay to maintain our current level while easing the transition towards the future
Agree with your first paragraph 100% dgr8xt.
Not sure about Osimen though.
It would, though, depend upon who Arsenal went for if Partey was to leave this summer. It may not necessarily be someone at that fee level.
With Zubimendi arriving shortly and probably a striker as well, I think Arsenal will want to trim their overall wage bill. Continuing to pay a reported £10.4m a year to a 31-year-old could be a place to look.
Losing Partey might send Myles Lewis Skelly to midfield.
And Arsenal would have to sign a new Left-Back.
A portion of the fans may cry again.
I don’t see MLS as a CDM. If moved, I would see him more as a CM who plays box-to-box.