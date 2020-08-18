Arsenal complete yet another “reject” signing

It certainly looks like Arsenal are concentrating on trying to find more youngsters that have been discarded by other clubs, in the hope that they can be improved by coming to the Gunners Academy.

The latest arrival is the 20 year-old Jonathan Dinzeyi who has been released by Tottenham. Dinzeyi has been capped at England Under-18 level but failed to get anywhere near the Tottenham first team.

This follows on from the news yesterday that we had signed the Huddersfield “reject”, 19-year-old Tim Akinola. The story goes that Arsenal simply watched some videos on his performances and thought he would not even need to complete a trial with us.

One that did come and do a trial (and apparently impressed) was the young Norwegian George Lewis, who famously couldn’t even find a club in his home country (although he was born in Rwanda, I don’t suppose that Rwanda is one of our biggest sponsors could have had anything to do with that, could it?).

But it is very interesting that the club are trying to find young free agents that have not made it with other clubs, and it is likely to be a clue to Arsenal’s future scouting techniques now that all of ours have been sacked!

Obviously it makes sense to try and find the pick of the released youngsters, as then there is no compensation to pay once they’ve parted ways, but is it a risk to take on other clubs discards?

To that I can only say that Harry Kane was an Arsenal “reject” before being taken on by Spurs…