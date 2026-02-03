Arsenal completed a late swoop for teenage winger yesterday

The January transfer window proved relatively quiet for Arsenal, largely because of the significant investment made during the summer and the club’s confidence in the strength of its existing squad. Despite facing several injury issues over recent weeks, Arsenal have relied on their depth and versatility, which has reduced the need for major reinforcements during the winter period.

The Gunners have therefore resisted making any high-profile signings, instead showing faith in the players already at their disposal. Their approach reflects a belief that the current group is capable of maintaining momentum across multiple competitions, even while managing fitness concerns and rotation demands.

Arsenal complete late January addition

While there was no major transfer activity, Arsenal did make a modest addition before the window closed. According to Football Insider, the club completed a deal to sign Evan Mooney from St Mirren in the final stages of the January window. The move was confirmed late in the window, allowing Arsenal to quietly strengthen their long-term plans without altering their immediate strategy.

Mooney, who is 18, has been widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Scottish football. His development has been closely monitored, and his progress at St Mirren had already drawn attention from several leading clubs in England. Many of those sides were reportedly prepared to wait until the end of the season before making a formal move.

Focus on development and long-term planning

Arsenal, however, opted for a different approach. Rather than delaying, the club decided it would be more effective to act swiftly and secure the player ahead of potential rivals. This decision allowed them to bring Mooney into their setup immediately and begin overseeing his development at the Emirates.

As reported, Mooney is expected to continue his progression within the Arsenal Academy. There, he will train and compete alongside other highly regarded prospects, benefiting from the club’s development structure. Over time, the intention will be for him to work his way towards involvement with the senior squad, reinforcing Arsenal’s commitment to nurturing young talent for the future.