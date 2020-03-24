Arsenal concerned over Hector Bellerin diet following struggle to get fit

Arsenal is concerned that Hector Bellerin’s diet might be stopping him from making quicker recoveries from injuries, according to the Express.

The Spaniard has struggled with injuries recently and despite returning from a nine months injury layoff not so long ago, he is still struggling to get back to full fitness and the club’s medical team are beginning to think that it may be because of his diet.

The Spain international has been a vegan since 2016. He has joined the likes of Lewis Hamilton and that may have been slowing down his healing process, the club believes.

Bellerin has been Arsenal’s first-choice right-back for a long time now and the club doesn’t exactly have a replacement for him.

They signed Cedric Soares in the last transfer window but the Portugal international came injured.

By the time the Premier League season resumes, Mikel Arteta will hope to have all his players fit for the remainder of the season.

The Gunners are still in the Premier League top five race as well as the FA Cup. Winning the FA Cup would be a major achievement for the Spaniard in his first season as a manager.

There is also going to be concern about match fitness, the break these players are on right now could end up being a longer break than the normal summer one and that is always full of friendlies and tours. That is not the case right now.