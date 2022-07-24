Arsenal confident of beating Man Utd to Premier League star

Arsenal is confident of beating Manchester United to the signature of Youri Tielemans.

The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window, and they have continued to bolster their squad.

Several new names have already joined them, but we expect them to make more signings before the window closes.

They added Fabio Vieira to their squad and have seen Albert Sambi Lokonga improve in pre-season, but they could still bring Tielemans into their squad.

The Belgian is one of the finest players in his position in England, and his move to the Emirates will see him take a step up from Leicester City.

However, United also wants to sign him, and they are serious competition to Arsenal.

But The Sun claims Arsenal expects to beat them to add him to their squad for around £30m.

Tielemans has huge Premier League experience, which will be very helpful to us in this campaign.

The midfielder has been doing well in the competition over the past few seasons.

A move to the Emirates means Arsenal has one more experienced hand in midfield, and it could give them a chance to phase out and sell Granit Xhaka.

However, it would be interesting to see if they will want to get a reduction on his £30m valuation.

