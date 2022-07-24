Arsenal confident of beating Man Utd to Premier League star

Arsenal is confident of beating Manchester United to the signature of Youri Tielemans.
The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window, and they have continued to bolster their squad.
Several new names have already joined them, but we expect them to make more signings before the window closes.
They added Fabio Vieira to their squad and have seen Albert Sambi Lokonga improve in pre-season, but they could still bring Tielemans into their squad.
The Belgian is one of the finest players in his position in England, and his move to the Emirates will see him take a step up from Leicester City.
However, United also wants to sign him, and they are serious competition to Arsenal.
But The Sun claims Arsenal expects to beat them to add him to their squad for around £30m.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tielemans has huge Premier League experience, which will be very helpful to us in this campaign.
The midfielder has been doing well in the competition over the past few seasons.
A move to the Emirates means Arsenal has one more experienced hand in midfield, and it could give them a chance to phase out and sell Granit Xhaka.
However, it would be interesting to see if they will want to get a reduction on his £30m valuation.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
We outhere waiting for youri😢
The gaffer has said we still short in some areas with the way we want to play, which is quite obvious considering we would need a mieldfielder and a winger as a back up for Saka, most importantly we have to sell first to have a proper evaluation of the squad, we could still get Tielemans, i don’t think they are quite too convinced about him, so they exploring a whole lot of other options, considering his name has been out since January, if he was a priority he did have signed already, lets just hope for the best from Edu, the coach and the technical team to do what right.
On top of Tielemans, I really think a tall powerful forward shall be considered, if not a top priority. We all have seen how Athletico handled Wenger’s team so comfortably in absence of a power forward.
Once again it seems that admin are ignoring the actions of our manager by saying that signing Tielemans, it would give him the opportunity to “phase out and sell Granit Xhaka”.
Now that might be admin Martin’s personal wish, but Mikel has made it abundantly clear that is not the case.
Twice talking Xhaka out of leaving, then getting him to sign a new contract and selecting him whenever he is available, hardly seems like the actions of someone wanting to move a player out of the club.
As for Tieleman himself, if we do sign him, he would be a great addition to the squad and would have to fight for his place, just like everyone else.