Arsenal confident of beating Spurs to the signing of Premier League ace

Arsenal is confident that they will sign Ryan Fraser when his deal expires in the summer despite interest from Tottenham, claims the Mail.

The former Aberdeen man is one of the most sought-after free agents that teams would consider signing this summer.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, but Bournemouth kept hold of the player and he has failed to reproduce the form that caught the attention of the Gunners.

However, he remains a good assists provider in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta is looking to land him as soon as the transfer window opens claims the same report.

Arsenal will look for the best value that they can get from the free agency market in the summer before they spend their limited funds, and Fraser would certainly fit that criteria.

Tottenham is also targeting the winger and the 26-year-old would consider joining the Lilywhites, however, Arsenal believes that they are in pole position to land him ahead of their neighbours.

Fraser isn’t the only Premier League free agent that has been linked with a move to Arsenal with the Gunners also pursuing a move for Chelsea’s Willian.

Spurs also want Willian who has played under Jose Mourinho before as a Chelsea player.