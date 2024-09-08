Arsenal confident of being second time lucky with Sesko but they have a plan B

Arsenal was eager to sign Benjamin Šeško during the last transfer window, identifying him as their top striker target.

The Gunners were impressed by his performances at RB Leipzig and wanted to make him their new number nine.

However, the Slovenian chose to remain at the German club for another season, which might have led Arsenal to consider signing an alternative striker.

But that didn’t happen, and the transfer window closed without the Gunners making a move for another frontman.

Mikel Arteta’s side was expected to strengthen the striker position, but it seems they are waiting until Šeško is ready to move.

An exclusive report from Caught Offside claims Arsenal will attempt to sign him again next summer and are confident they can secure the deal.

If they fail to land Šeško, the Gunners are prepared to turn to Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram, who has been in fantastic form. The French striker has had an outstanding start to the season and could be an ideal Plan B if Arsenal cannot add Šeško to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko is a terrific striker, and he is worth waiting for. If we opt for him, Thuram will also arrive as one of the finest goalscorers in Europe.

