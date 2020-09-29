Arsenal confident of getting at least one big deal over the line soon

The Athletic claims that Arsenal is confident of landing at least one of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.

Both midfielders have been top transfer targets for the Gunners in this transfer window as Mikel Arteta’s side look to get stronger ahead of the close of the current transfer window.

Arsenal has opened talks with the current clubs of both players, but they haven’t had an acceptable bid for either player.

The Gunners have been told that they will have to pay the 50m euros release clause on Partey’s contract before they will be able to sign him.

They have also had a 35m euros offer for Aouar rejected by Lyon, but they are not giving up on the chase of either player yet.

Edu is reportedly in talks with his compatriot at Lyon, Juninho as the Gunners look to table another improved bid.

The report adds that Lyon is more likely to agree to instalment payments of Aouar’s transfer fee than Atletico will be for Partey.

Arteta has had the 22-year-old Frenchman on his radar since he was the assistant manager of Manchester City and he might finally get his man.