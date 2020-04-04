Arsenal confident of landing soon to be Premier League free agent

Arsenal is confident that they can land Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser as the Scotsman enters the final months of his current deal, according to a report from TeamTalk.

Fraser became an Arsenal target at the end of last season after he notched up 14 assists.

The Gunners tried but failed to land him from Bournemouth in the summer and he recently admitted that getting his head turned by a move to Arsenal has affected his performances this season.

He has decided not to sign a new Cherries deal and looks set to join another top Premier League side.

Although he has had a poor season in this campaign, several Premier League teams remain interested in signing him, but Arsenal believes that they are in pole position.

After failing to sign him last summer, the Gunners moved for Nicolas Pepe who has struggled in his first campaign in England.

Mikel Arteta would be happy to land another winger that can provide the creativity that his team so desperately need.

The report is also claiming that Arsenal isn’t worried about losing out on signing him and they are waiting for his current deal to expire so that they can snap him up for a free.

Reiss Nelson is another winger developing his game at Arsenal, but a more experienced Premier League player would bring quicker solutions to the Emirates.