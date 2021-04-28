Arsenal confident of replacing Bellerin with Championship star

Arsenal remains confident of signing Max Aarons from Norwich City when the transfer window reopens.
The Englishman has been on their radar for years now and the Gunners believe it is now time for them to finally get their man.
90mins is reporting that they are prepared to sell Hector Bellerin and bring in a fresh face as their right back.
Bellerin has spent the last decade at the club after they poached him from Barcelona as a 16-year-old.
He has remained a key member of their team, but injuries have troubled him in the last few years and they seem to have affected his performances.
Calum Chambers has been chosen ahead of him in recent games as it appears that Mikel Arteta is now planning for life without him.
The report says the Gunners want to sell him after rebuffing efforts from PSG and Barcelona for his signature in the past.
Their number one target as a replacement for him is Aarons and they are confident that they will sign him even though other top English teams are interested in his signature.
Aarons has just helped the Canaries secure promotion back to the Premier League after their relegation last season and the report says he is valued at £30m.
I would hope we could sell Bellerin and Soares, for around 25-30m.
Sell Leno and runarrsson, sign Donnarumma on a free and Ryan for 4m use the rest for other positions
Keep chambers as back up and use the money to buy a first choice right back
Release Luiz, bring back Saliba and mavropanos as his replacement.
Sell Kolasinac and pick up a left back to cover for Tierney, if not use Kolasinac for 1 more year.
Sell Elneny, Torreira and guendozi
Release Ceballos and Odegaard
Bring back AMN, Willock and sign an understudy or competition for ESR.
Sell Willian and Nketiah keep all the other forwards
For me 4 signings required
1st choice keeper
1st choice right back
2nd choice left back
Competition for ESR
10 players sold and 3 released