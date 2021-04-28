Arsenal confident of replacing Bellerin with Championship star

Arsenal remains confident of signing Max Aarons from Norwich City when the transfer window reopens.

The Englishman has been on their radar for years now and the Gunners believe it is now time for them to finally get their man.

90mins is reporting that they are prepared to sell Hector Bellerin and bring in a fresh face as their right back.

Bellerin has spent the last decade at the club after they poached him from Barcelona as a 16-year-old.

He has remained a key member of their team, but injuries have troubled him in the last few years and they seem to have affected his performances.

Calum Chambers has been chosen ahead of him in recent games as it appears that Mikel Arteta is now planning for life without him.

The report says the Gunners want to sell him after rebuffing efforts from PSG and Barcelona for his signature in the past.

Their number one target as a replacement for him is Aarons and they are confident that they will sign him even though other top English teams are interested in his signature.

Aarons has just helped the Canaries secure promotion back to the Premier League after their relegation last season and the report says he is valued at £30m.