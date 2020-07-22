Arsenal confident of signing Brazilian ace despite Manchester United interest

Arsenal is one of the teams looking to sign Chelsea star, Willian, as the Brazilian approaches the free agency market.

Willian has been in fine form for the Blues since the restart, but he will probably be a free agent at the end of this extended season as he struggles to reach an agreement over a new contract.

He has been offered a new deal by the Blues, but theirs is a two year deal and he wants a three year deal.

The club has been reluctant to accept his demands, which has paved the way for other teams to consider a move for him.

Arsenal is one team that wants to sign him, but they face competition from the likes of Manchester United.

Express Sports is, however, claiming that there is growing confidence at the Emirates that the Gunners would be able to land him ahead of his other suitors.

The report claims that the Red Devils have made Willian an option if they fail in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho.

ESPN Brasil also claims that Chelsea is trying to get him on a new deal, but he is looking likely to move to the Emirates and the Gunners are very optimistic of getting the deal done.