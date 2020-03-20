Arsenal confident of sorting out contract renewal despite a lack of progress 

Arsenal is confident that they will make a breakthrough in their talks with Bukayo Saka over a new deal

The Gunners have been in talks with the teenager over the past few months as the player continues to grow in stature.

Saka made his Arsenal debut last season but the player has become more involved in the Arsenal first team this season.

He has displayed his maturity by filling out as the club’s left-back as Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac continue to struggle with injuries.

He has been in talks with the club over a new deal but there has been no serious progress made, however, football.London claims that the Gunners are confident of keeping hold of the teenager.

Saka’s current deal expires in 2021, but the Gunners are confident that he won’t want to leave and start at a new team after coming through their youth ranks from the age of eight.

The same report claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are major suitors for the teenager’s signature with both teams hoping there will be an issue in his negotiations so that they can lure him away from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has urged the Gunners to offer him a new deal and has expressed confidence that those in charge of negotiation at Arsenal will do the right thing.