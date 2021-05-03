Arsenal confident of winning race for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal remains confident that they will win the race for the signature of Yves Bissouma in the summer.

The Malian has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season.

Despite playing for Brighton, who is in the bottom half of the Premier League table, he has continued to deliver fine performances for the Seagulls.

He is expected to leave them when the transfer window reopens and he is being targeted by several top clubs.

Arsenal faces competition from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham for his signature, but The Daily Star says the Gunners remain confident that they will win the race.

The report says they are planning a £30million summer swoop for him as they believe he would be the perfect midfield partner for Thomas Partey at the Emirates.

The future of Mikel Arteta remains uncertain, with several reports claiming that the Spaniard could be relieved of his duty at the end of this season.

The report says even if Arteta is fired, Arsenal will still make their move for the midfielder.

The Gunners might miss out on European football unless they win the Europa League and that could see them lose out in the race for his signature.