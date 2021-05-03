Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal confident of winning race for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal remains confident that they will win the race for the signature of Yves Bissouma in the summer.

The Malian has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season.

Despite playing for Brighton, who is in the bottom half of the Premier League table, he has continued to deliver fine performances for the Seagulls.

He is expected to leave them when the transfer window reopens and he is being targeted by several top clubs.

Arsenal faces competition from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham for his signature, but The Daily Star says the Gunners remain confident that they will win the race.

The report says they are planning a £30million summer swoop for him as they believe he would be the perfect midfield partner for Thomas Partey at the Emirates.

The future of Mikel Arteta remains uncertain, with several reports claiming that the Spaniard could be relieved of his duty at the end of this season.

The report says even if Arteta is fired, Arsenal will still make their move for the midfielder.

The Gunners might miss out on European football unless they win the Europa League and that could see them lose out in the race for his signature.

Posted by

Tags Yves Bissouma

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Son says:
    May 3, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    He’s the kind of player we need in the midfield. Good passer, tackler and energy, he’ll bring in much needed PL experience.

    We should also be in for Emi Buendia(he is championships most creator and has 14 goals), has PL experience as well

    Possible Deals In
    Ryan- permanent
    Left Back
    Bernet(psg)- free
    Josh duig- 15mil
    Right Back
    Max Aarons- 25-30mil
    Bissouma- 30mil
    Buendia- 30-35mil
    Est.- 120mil

    Possible Deals Out
    Elneny- 15mil
    Niles- 15-20mil
    Bellerin- 20-25mil
    Nketia- 20mil
    Chambers- 15mil
    Willock- 20mil
    Est.- 100mil

    Reply
    1. Sean M says:
      May 3, 2021 at 8:09 pm

      Buendía will be waaaaay more than £30m. He’s said he’s happy, he was the best player in the championship by some margin and Norwich are in the prem. They’ll not ask for less than £50. Gaffer quoted teams would need a “silly offer”.

      Overquoted on a few of our players too, especially with the market still in recovery.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs