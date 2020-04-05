Arsenal ‘confident’ on completing deal for wantaway PL star

Ryan Fraser has been linked with a move to a bigger club throughout the the current campaign, and Arsenal now believe to be winning the race.

The midfielder has struggled to find him best form this season, with rumours linking him with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool having continued throughout, and his head looks well and truly turned.

Last June he claimed that admitted that he didn’t know where he would be playing this season, before ending up staying with Bournemouth. Then a little while into the campaign he admitted that he ‘didn’t play for the team’ amidst all the speculation surrounding his future, and is now set to become available on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool are believed to have held talks with the 26 year-old in November ahead of a potential move to Anfield in January, but nothing prevailed, and it is now said that we are winning the race for his signature, with the club ‘confident’ of getting the deal over the line this summer.

Fraser has been a consistent performer since joining the Cherries in 2013 when they were initially in League One, but has struggled to hit those heights this season amidst the cloud of doubt over his future. It remains to be seen whether that is down to him blaming those around him for not letting him move, but I would be extremely shocked to see him sign an extension to that deal at the Vitality Stadium.

Can a move rejuvenate the form of Fraser which saw him land seven goals and 14 assists in 18-19? Would he slot straight into the Arsenal team?

Patrick