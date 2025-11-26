Arsenal confident that key man’s renewal will not be a problem for them

Arsenal are working to secure the long-term future of several key players, and recent developments suggest they are close to agreeing a new contract for Bukayo Saka. The attacker is understood to be keen to continue with the club and is therefore expected to commit to fresh terms at the Emirates.

Contract Focus and Squad Stability

As the club moves towards securing Saka’s renewal, attention has also turned to other players whose current deals are nearing their conclusion. Arsenal are determined to ensure that their core squad remains intact, particularly those whose influence on the pitch has become essential to the team’s progress. Among these individuals, one stands out as a priority because of his remarkable importance to the structure and balance of the side.

Declan Rice is considered one of the players the club simply cannot afford to lose. Plans are already underway to guarantee his long-term future, with the belief that maintaining his presence would be fundamental to sustaining Arsenal’s competitive ambitions. Since joining the club, Rice has delivered consistently excellent performances, demonstrating a level of reliability that has made him indispensable.

The Importance of Declan Rice

Rice is widely regarded as the player Arsenal can least afford to see sidelined. While other positions have suitable cover, there is no direct replacement for the intensity, intelligence and workload he brings to every match. His influence spans leadership, tactical discipline and contribution in both defensive and attacking phases. From his set pieces to his organisational presence, he has established himself as an exceptional midfielder whose value extends far beyond individual moments.

Every top club would welcome a player of Rice’s calibre, yet Arsenal appear confident about their chances of retaining him for the long term. According to Team Talk, the club believe he will commit to a contract extension and spend the peak years of his career at the Emirates. If secured, such a commitment would further strengthen the stability of the squad and reinforce the club’s ambitions for future success.

