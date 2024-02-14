Ethan Nwaneri has been followed by top clubs in England and Europe since he debuted for the Arsenal first team. He broke the record for the youngest player to appear in the Premier League after showing great form in the Arsenal youth teams. He continues to develop at a rapid pace, which means clubs still have reasons to make an approach for him.
Arsenal knows this and is eager to ensure he does not leave them for another club. Manchester City have been following him for some time, and their interest worries the Gunners, considering they have the resources and the attractiveness to make him consider their offer.
However, a report on Football Insider claims Arsenal is now confident he will remain and wait to sign a professional deal with them when he is eligible. Nwaneri will be encouraged by the number of youngsters getting game time at the Emirates and stay.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nwaneri is clearly a generational talent, and the clubs looking to add him to their squad know this.
The attacker will, however, know we groomed him and will always value him more than any other clubs he moves to.
If he moves to City, his path to the first team will be harder than if he stays at the Emirates.
Arsenal must do all in its power to keep top talents as Nwaneri at the Coloney.
He already possess all the atributos required in the # 8 role, but these attributes must now be honed in.
He seems incredibly mature at such a tender age, never for a minute phase by the occasion at the London stadium last weekend.
Nwaneri needs to be getting more minutes to for his development, I really look forward to seeing what he can produce over his career, snd what type of player he becomes.
I can’t see Ethan Nwaneri could potentially move to Man City if Arsenal committedly want him to stay with them. Or move to any other top club Susie constituting a problem of any kind for Arsenal.
For, if the youngster midfielder continues to develop in his football playing strength, showing he’s a Saka or ESR 2.0 potentially. or even better them to become a Thomas Partey 2.0. Or Cesc Fabrigas in the Arsenal midfield. The club will surely hold on to him tightly. And will not allow him to go elsewhere until when they are done with him.
Taught he signed an extension not too long ago…