Arsenal confident that Man City cannot poach exciting teenager

Ethan Nwaneri has been followed by top clubs in England and Europe since he debuted for the Arsenal first team. He broke the record for the youngest player to appear in the Premier League after showing great form in the Arsenal youth teams. He continues to develop at a rapid pace, which means clubs still have reasons to make an approach for him.

Arsenal knows this and is eager to ensure he does not leave them for another club. Manchester City have been following him for some time, and their interest worries the Gunners, considering they have the resources and the attractiveness to make him consider their offer.

However, a report on Football Insider claims Arsenal is now confident he will remain and wait to sign a professional deal with them when he is eligible. Nwaneri will be encouraged by the number of youngsters getting game time at the Emirates and stay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is clearly a generational talent, and the clubs looking to add him to their squad know this.

The attacker will, however, know we groomed him and will always value him more than any other clubs he moves to.

If he moves to City, his path to the first team will be harder than if he stays at the Emirates.

