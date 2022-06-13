Arsenal confident they can sign midfielder sooner than we think

Youri Tielemans has been around the top of Arsenal’s shopping list in the last few months, and he could finally seal the transfer to the Emirates soon.

The midfielder has been one of the finest in the Premier League over the years, but his future could be away from Leicester City.

His current deal with the Foxes expires in 2023, and they have been looking to get him on a new deal.

However, he appears reluctant to stay at the home of the former Premier League champions, which has opened the door for him to join Arsenal instead.

HLN, as reported by Sport Witness, claims the Gunners are accelerating their bid to add him to their squad.

It says they are confident of completing his transfer almost immediately, and it could happen as soon as this international break is over.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans would be a great addition to our squad and making him our first summer arrival will give the fans confidence that they mean business.

We fell short of a place in the top four last season, and Tielemans is a player that can add the extra bit of quality we need to secure a UCL spot.