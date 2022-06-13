Arsenal confident they can sign midfielder sooner than we think

Youri Tielemans has been around the top of Arsenal’s shopping list in the last few months, and he could finally seal the transfer to the Emirates soon.
The midfielder has been one of the finest in the Premier League over the years, but his future could be away from Leicester City.
His current deal with the Foxes expires in 2023, and they have been looking to get him on a new deal.
However, he appears reluctant to stay at the home of the former Premier League champions, which has opened the door for him to join Arsenal instead.
HLN, as reported by Sport Witness, claims the Gunners are accelerating their bid to add him to their squad.
It says they are confident of completing his transfer almost immediately, and it could happen as soon as this international break is over.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tielemans would be a great addition to our squad and making him our first summer arrival will give the fans confidence that they mean business.
We fell short of a place in the top four last season, and Tielemans is a player that can add the extra bit of quality we need to secure a UCL spot.
Vision, awareness, clever and definitely skillful!
Get him signed up yesterday!!
Seriously though, Tielemans has been one of those players I would have loved to have had for a while now. I’m always impressed by him. I am a little surprised though that there isn’t a que forming for his services? Maybe we already have our foot in the door? Unless I hear otherwise, I would be over the moon to see him in red and white next season!
@GunnerRay
When he played for Anderlecht, he was on fire. Thats when he really looked interesting. Once he left, he just looks ordinary to me…IJS
You really thing he looks ordinary? He would be a massive upgrade if he was partnering Partey in my opinion.
Who would you like to see us bring in if not Youri Tielemans?
@GunnerRay
I remember when he played for Anderlecht and they beat us. Dude was all over our midfield like a bad rash. After a spell at Monaco and now at LC, to me he seems bang average. Especially in comparison to his Anderlecht days…I’d rather we went for Sander Berge…IJS
U
It’s frustrating watching other teams making acquisitions while Arsenal is sitting on their hands.
Moves like this should be completed early since the selling clubs are under pressure to sell,it’s just like the same case with haaland and nunez.come to think of it he’ll be available a lot cheaper unlike those two but i guess it has to do with the no cl football or wage demands.hopefully he finds us attractive now that real madrid have signed tchouameni.
“Sooner than we think”
A fast signing at Arsenal is anything prior to the last 6 hours of the transfer window.
Get him now!