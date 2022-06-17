Arsenal confident they have the best chance of signing £50 million striker

Arsenal is full of confidence they will end this transfer window with Gabriel Jesus in their squad despite competition from Chelsea for the Brazilian striker.

Jesus is leaving Manchester City after a trophy-laden spell following the arrival of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland at the Etihad.

The Brazilian is on the radar of many top clubs, but Arsenal has been persistent in their pursuit of his signature, and it could eventually pay off.

The Times report that Arsenal is confident they will reach an agreement to add him to their squad even though their initial offer has been rejected.

It was reportedly worth around £30m, but City is looking to sell him for £50m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus would be a good fit for our system and because he has worked with Mikel Arteta before, it should be easy for him to flourish.

He was never trusted to be the main striker at the Etihad for long, so we didn’t really see the best of the Brazilian.

Hopefully, at Arsenal, he will score more goals and lead us to win a few trophies.

We might not pay up to £50m, but we should find an agreement with an improved offer in the coming days.

