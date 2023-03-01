Arsenal confident they will sign Rice and might add another big-money signing

Arsenal remains in the running for Declan Rice and cannot wait to add the midfielder to their squad at the end of this season.

However, the West Ham man is also on the radar of the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, so adding him to the squad at the Emirates would not be easy.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the top clubs in Europe and will revamp their squad in the summer before returning to the Champions League next term.

A report in The Times reveals Arsenal remains confident they will win the race for Rice despite the competition they face.

Talk Sport adds he will be one of many midfielders they would target and the Gunners will likely return to Brighton to add Moises Caicedo to their squad when the season finishes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice would be a superb signing for us and Caicedo was a January target for a reason.

Granit Xhaka, Jorginho and Thomas Partey are not getting younger and we must start planning to replace them as soon as possible.

These targets are players who have done well in England and certainly will suit our style of play, so it is exciting to think of them wearing our white and red shirts.

