Arsenal confirm 18-month loan for exciting prospect

Per Mertesacker admitted a few months ago that Arsenal would be sending more and more of our youngsters out on loan to gain experience of playing regularly in front of big crowds and to help develop their skills.

Our young defender Harry Clarke has had a successful 6 months on loan at Ross County in Scotland since the summer, and had been recalled this month. Arsenal have now confirmed that he has now signed for Hibernian for an unusual 18 month loan period, although Arsenal have the right to recall him if things don’t work out.

The Hibs Manager Shaun Maloney said: “Harry has very good technical attributes in both attacking and defensive actions, and I’m really pleased we’ve been able to secure him for the Club.

“He will bring an exciting energy and speed in both areas, and I have no doubt he’ll be a big asset for us going forward.

“In speaking to him, I know how hungry he is to succeed and be a part of this Club and over the coming days I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”

The 20 year-old Clarke has come through our academy ranks since 1915, but now has a good level of experience having played 32 games on loan at Oldham in League 2 last season, before going staight into Ross County’s first team this season.

After another 18 months, we can all hope he will be ready to come back and challenge for a first team place at Arsenal…