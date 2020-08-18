Arsenal confirm another signing as 20-year-old signs on the dotted line

Arsenal has completed the signing of Norwegian winger, George Lewis as reported on the official website.

The Rwandan Born winger was on trial at Arsenal before covid19 struck and he impressed the club’s coaches with his skills and on his return, they kept in touch with him.

After getting a clearer picture of how their team and plans will look like in the coming season, they have decided to hand him a professional contract.

The 20-year-old moved to Norway as a child and he has been honing his skills in the Scandinavian country.

He started his youth career as a player for Tromso IL and after graduating from their youth team, he made a handful of appearances for the Tromso first team before moving to second division sides, Tromsdalen and Fram Larvik.

He played at the latter until the end of last season before making his long-awaited move to Arsenal.

The developing winger will be playing for the club’s under-23s for now and he will hope that he can force his way into Mikel Arteta’s team in no time.

The Spaniard has been trusting the young members of his current team and Lewis will hope that he can play his way into his attention.