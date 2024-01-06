Arsenal confirm first exit of the winter transfer window. Another one to Aston Villa Women..

Arsenal Women lost legend Jordan Nobbs when she signed for Aston Villa in the 2023 winter transfer window. Jordan’s reasoning at the time was to give her more playing time and a far greater opportunity of being selected for the Women’s World Cup 2023 Lionesses squad – which she achieved.

Arsenal Women then lost former Arsenal Academy player, defender Anna Patten, when she signed to Aston Villa in the 2023 summer transfer window, after Patten had been on loan to The Villans for more than one season.

We reported this week that the latest departure from Arsenal Women is full back Noelle Maritz who has now completed her transfer to Aston Villa Women, which has been confirmed today by Arsenal.

It is highly anticipated that Arsenal will announce the signing of USWNT full back, Emily Fox, within the coming days.

Aston Villa Women had a roaring season last year, finishing 5th in the WSL table behind the traditional Top 4. This season however, has been a totally different kettle of fish for Carla Ward’s Villans. They currently occupy 9th position in the WSL. After losing their first 5 games, more recent wins have seen them move out of the relegation zone but Ward was expected to be a busy manager in the January transfer window, to boost Villa’s chances of moving up the table.

Arsenal Women, on the other hand, are holding their own in the Top 3, 2nd to Man City on goal difference, and only 3 points behind league champions Chelsea. Manager Jonas Eidevall has made it clear that he would be active in this transfer window, and hinted that there may players exiting, saying:

“The squad is not permanent. I can see players in and out of the winter transfer window.”

Noelle Maritz is the first move to be confirmed. Who could be next Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

