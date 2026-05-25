Arsenal confirm loaned out player has left on a permanent move

Karl Hein has completed a permanent move to Werder Bremen following his loan spell with the Bundesliga side this season, bringing his long association with Arsenal to an end.

The Estonian goalkeeper had been part of the Arsenal setup since 2018 and progressed through the club’s ranks before eventually reaching the senior squad. Despite showing promise during his development, he was never regarded as a first or second choice option at the Emirates Stadium.

Throughout several loan spells away from Arsenal, Hein produced a number of strong performances and continued to gain valuable experience. However, he remained on the fringes of the first team under Mikel Arteta and was unable to establish himself as a regular option for the senior squad.

Hein’s Time at Werder Bremen

Although Hein did not receive extensive playing time during his spell at Werder Bremen, he still managed to make an impression when called upon. The goalkeeper featured in only two league matches before suffering a hand injury that disrupted his season.

Despite the limited opportunities, his performances attracted positive attention. Hein impressed during the defeat to Bayern Munich and also delivered a strong display in the victory over St. Pauli, showing composure and quality between the posts.

Those performances appear to have convinced Werder Bremen that he could become a valuable member of their squad moving forward, leading the German club to pursue a permanent agreement with Arsenal.

Arsenal Confirm Permanent Departure

As reported by Arsenal Media, both clubs have now finalised an agreement that sees Hein complete a permanent transfer from Arsenal to Werder Bremen.

The move provides the goalkeeper with the chance to continue his development in Germany and pursue more consistent first team football after several years of loan moves and limited opportunities in North London.

For Arsenal, the transfer marks the end of Hein’s seven-year connection with the club, during which he developed through the academy system and gained senior experience before securing a permanent move abroad.