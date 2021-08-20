Arsenal confirm Odegaard signing at last – Gets shirt No 8

At last Arsenal have finally confirmed that the Gunners have signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and he has been given the No 8 shirt (so he won’t be known as MO10 lol).

Mikel Arteta made it clear at the end of last season that the return of Odegaard was his highest priority and an integral part of his rebuilding process.

It will be very interesting to see if Odegaard could line up alongside Emile Smith-Rowe or whether they could play alongside each other behind our main striker (whoever that may be).

Arteta obviously thinks that Odegaard fits his new system perfectly, and along with the rest of our new signings, this will be the year that Arteta has to prove he can take the Gunners back to the top.

Happy Martin Ødegaard day. pic.twitter.com/rv8UbPcur2 — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 19, 2021

Odegaard should not need any settling in period, but Martin will not be available for Sunday’s match with Chelsea, as we will have to wait for his visa clearance before he will be available for selection.

Let’s all be excited!