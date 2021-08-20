Arsenal confirm Odegaard signing at last – Gets shirt No 8

At last Arsenal have finally confirmed that the Gunners have signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and he has been given the No 8 shirt (so he won’t be known as MO10 lol).
Mikel Arteta made it clear at the end of last season that the return of Odegaard was his highest priority and an integral part of his rebuilding process.
It will be very interesting to see if Odegaard could line up alongside Emile Smith-Rowe or whether they could play alongside each other behind our main striker (whoever that may be).
Arteta obviously thinks that Odegaard fits his new system perfectly, and along with the rest of our new signings, this will be the year that Arteta has to prove he can take the Gunners back to the top.
Happy Martin Ødegaard day. pic.twitter.com/rv8UbPcur2
— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 19, 2021
Odegaard should not need any settling in period, but Martin will not be available for Sunday’s match with Chelsea, as we will have to wait for his visa clearance before he will be available for selection.
Let’s all be excited!
22 years old.
Reasonable fee.
Decent resale value.
The new Arsenal profile player to a tee.
Welcome in the new MO.
Ooops 🙂
No but seriously welcome aboud Kid.
Welcome MO8
Next signing Ramsdale.
Then Bellerin swap?
Runarrson Kola Willian Torreira all on loan.
One more AM in perhaps?
All good.
Now to beat Chelsea
Hopefully, he gives us a good season with lots of assists and some goals.
Also looking forward to where Smith-Rose will play. Seems he will be shifted to the left wing. I think he can still perform well from the left.
Welcome to The Arsenal.
Welcome back!!
Welcome MØ.
Now you have a home.
Now show what you’re capable of.
All signings thus far are like no improvement from last year, after Ramsdale the next transfer if any will be interesting to watch out for.
Welcome MO. I wish the coach can find a way to field the both of ESR and MO like how Tuchel uses Pulisic and Mount at the same time. I still believe ESR has more superior qualities playing in the middle especially behind Lacca as opposed to Auba ., with Saka occupying the right flank.
The question should be does ESR actually play from the middle cos he frequently wanders wide which of leaves our midfield light …..I wonder if it’s mikels tactics or its the young man’s doing …..it’s left to be seen with odegard …..but I feel odegard is a better number 10 in picking those pocket spaces with pass….he only just needs to bulk up a bit cos he seems too lightweight…..I think with time he will come good….that’s if Arteta doesn’t find a way of making him look bad as well as some other players ……we are currently the highest spender in the premier league and maybe in Europe top 5 leagues as well…..I’m waiting for excuses for Mikel this season again….so much of the owners not backing him …..
@30 mil shrewd business
Well, I think Odegard signing is fairly ok if used properly. Welcome to the Arsenals’ !
Welcome to The Arsenal family MO 8. Please help us lift from this weird state our club is in. Onwards and Upwards. 🙏🏼
Welcome back and good luck Martin.
let’s hope you can be some minor catalyst towards change and a more progressive style of play.
Welcome MO…let’s hope MA sets up his tactics so we can actually use your strengths to benefit the club.
Good signing by my own rating. The coach have seen and knows his qualities thereby making the kid his transfer priority, why doubting then. I’ve got to understand that most Arsenal fans these days don’t rate their own. I understand most fans are still angry Arsenal didn’t get Buendia, but let’s watch how the 2 fare. Welcome MØ8
Our game were less boring whenever Odegaard played last season. He’ll be a great signing for us. COYG!
That money spent on Ben White should have been used to sign Lautaro Martinez. Then we would have able to fight for the league and not top 4. Well, trust the process
Agree. Should’ve kept Saliba and spend the money to bolster our attack
Glad you wanted to sign 👍
Welcome back Odegaard, this time on a permanent signing. Hope you along with ESR, Saka, Tierney and ASL make up the new combination that takes Arsenal back to top 4. Onwards and Upwards.
Hope he does well for the club but…. Again others areas/positions should have been priority! I’m afraid Mikel you’ll be gone by Christmas!
MO8 works for Moët , bottle readied for the win over Chelsea (we can have hope)