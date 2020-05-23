Arsenal confirm plans to refund season ticket holders

Arsenal has confirmed that they will refund fans who have already paid for the remaining games of the season as they will now be played behind closed doors.

The Premier League could restart next month, but because of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, fans would not be allowed into the stands.

The Premier League had wanted the remaining matches to be played on neutral grounds, but the games are set to go ahead on home and away turfs. But fans still won’t be allowed in for the rest of the season.

Because of this, clubs have started refunding their fans for the games remaining on their season tickets and those who have paid for the individual games.

Arsenal has become the latest team to express their disappointment at their inability to allow their fans into the Emirates Stadium before they promised the fans that they would be fully refunded.

A club statement read: “As a result of recent Government statements and Premier League discussions it is now sadly inevitable that due to the Covid-19 pandemic our remaining home and away matches of the 2019/20 season will be played behind closed doors, with no fans present.

“These unprecedented times have changed so much in all of our lives and although the UK Government strategy means that we now intend to complete the 2019/20 season respecting new parameters, we are disappointed at the prospect of fans not being at matches in the near future.

“Like everyone, we look forward to the day when we are all able to safely return to matches.

“As previously stated, supporters will be entitled to a credit or refund for any match tickets or hospitality they have already purchased for future behind-closed-doors matches in the 2019/20 season.

“Whether as part of a season ticket or for an individual match, supporters will be offered a credit for next season or a refund.

“This behind-closed-doors credit will be in addition to the two unused cup credits already due to general admission season ticket holders.

“The process to credit/refund supporters who have purchased match tickets and or hospitality for these fixtures will begin immediately. Full details and timings will be communicated directly to fans.”