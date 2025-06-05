Arsenal confirm release of twenty players as summer 2025 rebuild begins

Arsenal have officially announced the release of twenty players across the men’s and women’s teams, as well as the youth academy, ahead of a summer that is expected to bring significant change. Is a 2021 level shake-up on the cards?

With the club preparing for a rebuild, departures were always going to be part of the process. The Gunners are facing a period of transition, with a need to increase both depth and quality throughout the squad. While much of the focus is naturally on potential new signings, the club must also make room, particularly for returning loanees and academy graduates.

According to a report on Arsenal.com, the club have confirmed the full list of released players, including senior squad members and several scholars. The list also includes players who were out on loan during the 2024–25 season.

Here is the full list, arranged alphabetically:

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji

Reece Clairmont

Khayon Edwards

Jakai Fisher

Romari Forde

Teyah Goldie

Jimi Gower

Jack Henry-Francis

Lina Hurtig

Amanda Ilestedt

Jorginho

Max Kuczynski

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand

Ismail Oulad M’Hand

Neto

Brian Okonkwo

Elian Quesada-Thorn

Zacariah Shuaib

Raheem Sterling

Kieran Tierney

Tierney and Jorginho headline senior departures

Two of the more notable exits include Kieran Tierney and Jorginho. Both have departed the club upon the expiry of their contracts, with Tierney returning to Celtic and Jorginho heading to Brazil to join Flamengo. Neto and Raheem Sterling also left after completing season-long loan spells.

While several players are moving on, the club also confirmed that they are currently in negotiations with three others to extend their contracts. These include Thomas Partey, Arsenal Women’s Chloe Kelly, and 19-year-old academy midfielder Michal Rosiak.

Arsenal keen to keep Partey despite outside interest

The Gunners are particularly eager to keep hold of Thomas Partey. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the Ghanaian remains a key part of the midfield. His ability to contribute defensively and dictate play makes him a valuable asset, especially with Champions League football on the horizon once again.

Partey is believed to be happy to stay at the club. However, interest from Barcelona persists, with the Spanish side remaining in contact with his representatives over a possible free transfer.

Still, Arsenal’s confirmation that contract talks are ongoing will come as encouragement to fans who recognise Partey’s importance to the team’s balance and composure in midfield.

What do you make of the departures and negotiations, Gooners?

