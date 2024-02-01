Arsenal confirm sale of another promising starlet

Arsenal’s young talent, Bradley Ibrahim, has completed a permanent transfer to the German side Hertha Berlin. The versatile midfielder has definitely been impressive as he showcased his skills during the 2022/2023 campaign, earning a spot in the first-team matchday squad. He served as a substitute against Burnley and in two UEFA Europa League group stage matches against Bodo/Glimt and PSV Eindhoven.

While frequently training with the first team, Ibrahim fully embraced regular participation in the U21s during this season as well. His performances in this capacity have consistently met a high standard, marked by several impressive assists, and had good chances to progress to the first team in time.

During the previous season, Ibrahim played a big part in the U18s journey to the FA Youth Cup final, benefitting from the guidance of Jack Wilshere. As the captain of the under-18s, he made 25 appearances across various academy competitions, leaving a lasting impact with an impressive run that culminated in reaching the FA Youth Cup final.

The departure of Ibrahim at this crucial stage of his development is a big disappointment for Arsenal, but all we can do is wish him well for his future career.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…