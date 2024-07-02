Arsenal confirm signing of Spanish Women’s World Cup winning champion, Mariona Caldentey

Mariona Caldentey signs for Arsenal

Arsenal have completed their first signing of the transfer window and have managed to sign a superstar! After 10 years at Barcelona, Mariona Caldentey has decided to make the move over to England and has joined Arsenal Women and is set to wear the number 8 shirt next season.

Caldentey is a 28-year-old talented forward who has grown through the ranks of the Barcelona academy and became a huge part of the history of the Barcelona Women’s side, winning a massive 25 titles while at the club and has been a clear fan favourite in Spain for years. Caldentey scored a huge 114 goals for Barcelona while at the club and walks away the 5th all-time top scorer.

Last season she managed to walk away with 10 goals and 9 assists in Liga F and was one of Barcelona’s most consistent performers throughout the season. Not only that but we have signed a world cup winner after Caldentey was a key part of Spain’s team when they won the World Cup last year, playing 6 games and picking up both a goal and an assist in their journey to the world cup trophy, and she was also a big part of the side who won the UEFA Nations League as well as the Women’s Champions League.

Speaking to Arsenal.com Caldentey has said this about her move to North London “I’m so happy to be here. This is the right time for a new challenge for me and Arsenal is the perfect place. I think what Arsenal are doing as a club is amazing – on and off the pitch. I love the way we want to play as a team and I think there’s a strong mentality building here.

“It’s been incredible to see what the club has done away from the pitch, with supporters following the team everywhere and lots of records being broken. I can’t wait to get started and help the team win trophies and entertain our supporters.”

Another serial winner added to the squad to strengthen our front line. Personally, I think this is a great signing, she’s proved that she’s a big game player and is a great pick up for our Arsenal Women. This is another bit of great business done by the club that I think will help our chances to win silverware next season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

