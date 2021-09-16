Arsenal confirm that three first-team stars are expected to miss Burnley clash

Arsenal are expected to be without just three first-team players when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor this Saturday.

The Gunners got their first Premier League points of the season on the board when thy overcame Norwich at the Emirates last weekend, and will be looking to build on that when they take on their second successive side without a win this term.

We could well name an unchanged line-up thanks to no fresh injury concerns, although the manager may have other ideas with the likes of Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe likely to be in better condition after their substitute appearances against the Canaries.

Mo Elneny and Granit Xhaka remain ruled out as they were for our previous outing however, with injury and suspension, while Rob Holding is also deemed unavailable as confirmed at Arsenal.com, having suffered heavy bruising in the run up to our most recent win.

All three of the above could well be able to make their returns next week against Tottenham, assuming there are no further setbacks, while Holding could well be in contention to play in midweek when we take on Wimbledon in the EFL Cup.

Should Arteta name an unchanged XI against Burnley?

