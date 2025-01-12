Marquinhos
Arsenal confirm the loan departure of 21-year-old winger

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
After spending two and a half years with the club, Marquinhos will be heading out on his fourth loan spell, further confirming that he is not part of our long-term plans.
It would not be an understatement to call him a forgotten man, given the amount of time the 21-year-old has spent away on loan. Having recently returned from a year-long stint with Fluminense, he is set for another spell in the Brazilian Serie A, with Arsenal confirming his move to join Cruzeiro on their official website. He will be with the side until the end of the Brazilian campaign in December, spending the entire year with them.

Having contributed 2 goals and 2 assists in 29 appearances last season, the Brazilian will be hoping for a better campaign with Cruzeiro. In fact, he will be aiming to have his best loan spell to date, as his two previous loans with Norwich and Nantes were rather unsuccessful.

Marquinhos

For Arsenal, we will surely be hoping for a rise in his stock value, buoyed by an outstanding campaign, so that we can hopefully sell him for a profit. His transfer has clearly been a failed move, but we may yet receive a decent fee for him. On the other hand, Arsenal are still yet to sign an attacking player. There had been suggestions that he could be kept for the remainder of the season to provide an option in place of the injured Bukayo Saka on the right. However, it is now clear that this will not be the case following his latest move. Any hope of reinforcing the attack depends on who we bring in from outside, but there has been little indication of our willingness to spend this window.

As time goes by, all we can do is remain hopeful that things do not stay quiet for long—we need signings!

