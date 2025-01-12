Arsenal confirm the loan departure of 21-year-old winger

After spending two and a half years with the club, Marquinhos will be heading out on his fourth loan spell, further confirming that he is not part of our long-term plans.
It would not be an understatement to call him a forgotten man, given the amount of time the 21-year-old has spent away on loan. Having recently returned from a year-long stint with Fluminense, he is set for another spell in the Brazilian Serie A, with Arsenal confirming his move to join Cruzeiro on their official website. He will be with the side until the end of the Brazilian campaign in December, spending the entire year with them.
BENJAMIN KENNETH
It was a mistake for him to come to Arsenal… at that time he should have signed with Fulham