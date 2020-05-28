Arsenal confirm the retirement of chairman Sir Chips Keswick

Arsenal has confirmed that the club’s chairman, Sir Chips Keswick, has resigned from the position that he has held since 2013.

The 80-year-old joined the Arsenal board in 2005 and he was appointed chairman after it became clear that Peter Hill-Wood would not continue to hold the position because of his health.

He released a statement in which he talked about how honourable it had been to be the chairman of Arsenal football club.

He stated that he had informed the club’s board of his decision to retire at the end of this season.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing a delay to the end of the season, he has decided to forge ahead with his retirement plans and would remain a fan outside the boardroom.

Keswick said as quoted on Arsenal’s official website: “It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club. Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future.

“I made my plan to retire at the end of this season clear to the board, before the global health crisis we are now experiencing. The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team.

“I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible.”

Arsenal has no plans to name a new individual to replace him at the moment.

Stan and Josh Kroenke also released statements showing gratitude to the outgoing Arsenal chairman.

In the statement, Stan and Josh Kroenke said: “We would like to express our immense gratitude for everything Sir Chips has done for Arsenal Football Club as a board member and chairman of the board over the past 15 years.

“His extensive business knowledge and experience coupled with his deep love of Arsenal have made him the perfect chairman. It has been a privilege to work with him and he will always be a very welcome visitor when we return to playing matches at Emirates Stadium.”