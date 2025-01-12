Arsenal confirm their symbolic all-white kit will be used against United

For the fourth consecutive season, Arsenal will kick off their FA Cup campaign wearing a special all-white kit to continue their fight against knife crime and youth violence in North London. The No More Red campaign, in collaboration with Adidas, was first launched in 2022 during an FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest and will continue this season. On Sunday, the men’s team will be joined by the women’s team, who will also wear the symbolic kit in their FA Cup fixture against Bristol City. The campaign was created to support and build on 40 years of Arsenal in the Community’s efforts to help keep young people safe from the dangers of knife crime and youth violence.

To mark the fourth year of this initiative, Arsenal and Adidas have brought together several individuals recognised for their positive impact on their local communities. Zakaria Hassan, George Hobden, and Amy Scanlon were joined individually by Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Alessia Russo to discuss the impact of the No More Red campaign. These discussions will undoubtedly help raise further awareness and support within the community.

On the Footballing Front

Arsenal will be eager to do better than last season’s disappointing third-round FA Cup exit at the hands of Liverpool. Manchester United will certainly pose a greater threat than they did in our Premier League meeting a few weeks ago, so we will need to be at our very best.

Given the season we’re having, the cup competitions seem to be our most realistic chance of silverware. With an unfavourable deficit to overturn against Newcastle in the EFL Cup, progressing through the FA Cup third round is imperative.

