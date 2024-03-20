Arsenal confirm Tomiyasu is staying at the Emirates for a few more years

Takehiro Tomiyasu signs new contract till 2026

Our Japanese defender has just officially signed a new contract with Arsenal, being announced by the club today. The 25-year-old Japanese international has signed up until 2026 with the option to extend another year if we wish.

Tomiyasu has recently been absent from the starting squad due to an injury he picked up on international break at The AFC Asian Cup with Japan, but before that was really starting to come into great form under Mikel Arteta at left-back and had looked to have cemented his spot in the first team before his niggling injury.

As well as being a great defender, Tomiyasu has also been very good when coming forward this season, picking up a goal against Sheffield United n our 5-0 win over the Blades, two assists in our Champions League game against RC Lens which ended 6-0 and then another assist in our 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has made the inverted full-back role his own and seems to be very trusted by Mikel Arteta and when fit he is a key part of this Arsenal set up.

Sporting director Edu has said this via Arsenal.com about Tomiyasu signing a new contract “we are very excited to have Tomi with us for more years to come. He has huge qualities both on and off the pitch and offers so much strength and versatility to our squad. Tomi is a top professional and it’s great that he’ll continue to play an important role in the coming years, as we work towards achieving our goals.”

And Mikel Arteta is also clearly happy to have nailed Tomiyasu down for another two seasons at the least and said this “We are so pleased to have Tomi commit his future with us. Together with his natural ability and strength, Tomi’s attitude, mentality and values are first-class. Tomi is loved by everyone and has been an integral part of the squad since joining us. The way he trains, with his desire and determination to be the best version of himself every day is admirable. We look forward to continue working with Tomi in the future years.”

And Tomiyasu himself saying “it’s a dream to play for this club”.

Personally, I’m delighted to see the defender sign another contract, before his injury he was making a massive impact on the pitch, and he’s shown time and time again why he deserves to be playing at a big club. He’s a staple of the Japanese side and without him controlling their backline they often look lost. He’s a leader and just seems like an all-round nice guy. It will be interesting to see what more is to come from him in the next few years and a pleasure to see him continue in the red and the white.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you as stoked as I am to see Tomi sign a new contract with the club?

Daisy Mae

