We are now exactly seven weeks into this summer’s transfer window, and Mikel Arteta and Edu have definitely been very busy so far, but Arsenal fans are still expecting to see so much more business done by our transfer team, both incoming and outgoing.
Well, yesterday, the Gunners sorted out two more loan deals for a couple of our peripheral players, and one is the very exciting prospect Nicolaj Moller, who has gone to Viktoria Koln in Germany.
The 19 year-old scored 8 times in 18 games for our under 23s last season alongside Falorin Balogun and now he will have another year of competitive football to aid his development…
Good luck to Nicolaj Moller as he embarks on his German adventure at Viktoria Koln. #afc pic.twitter.com/qTQbg03LJ1
— Gilles 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@GrimandiTweetss) July 26, 2021
The second loan is for Dejan Iliev, who surprisingly, at the age of 26, is still yet to make any senior appearance for the Gunners in any competition.
It was announced on Arsenal.com that he will be returning to Slovakia for a year-long loan with SKF Sered, after spending some time last season in League One with Shrewsbury Town.
He has always been highly regarded, but it is notoriously difficult to break into the Gunners first team as a goalkeeper…
Good luck to both of them….
With no European football one assumes our squad will be trimmed significantly.
But with the slack covid market and many players unwilling to give up their generous Arsenal salaries unless Arsenal is prepared to sell at a loss the trimming is more likely to be more loans. Many of these players will just use the “loan” as a fill in time while they run down their contracts so they can lave on a free for a better salary at their next club while Arsenal is hoping some one will take them off our hands or at least pay some of their salary.
Surely there is a better way to run professional football?
Yes there indeed IS a far better way But that involves a complete sea change in thremonstrosity of groosly ooverpaid players (and thir dreadful parasite agents).
I have ongbeen calling, decades long actually, for a reduction in ALL Prem wages of a mimimum of 70-90%. That is the only action that will regain a large degree of ethical thinking into our sport and eradicate the massive and widespread greed that is so harming it.
I CALL UPON ALL OTHER ETHICAL THINKERS WHO CARE ABOUT BOTH THE GAMES FUTURE AND OUR OWN ATTITUDES TOWARD GREED, TO JOIN ME IN THIS QUEST.
Moller is a good striker, tall and fast, will be useful to Arsenal in the long run. Best of luck to both of them.
What good it is in the long run for us to have Moller in our squad, IF we are planning to sign Tammy Abraham in this summer transfer window?
If Dejan Iliev has always been highly regarded, I wonder why our management is sending him out on loan while actively searching for a second-choice GK to cover for our current No.1. If Iliev is still not ready to be a back-up at 26 and after spending almost a decade with us, he better be sold that loaned out.