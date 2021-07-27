Arsenal confirm two more loan deals

We are now exactly seven weeks into this summer’s transfer window, and Mikel Arteta and Edu have definitely been very busy so far, but Arsenal fans are still expecting to see so much more business done by our transfer team, both incoming and outgoing.

Well, yesterday, the Gunners sorted out two more loan deals for a couple of our peripheral players, and one is the very exciting prospect Nicolaj Moller, who has gone to Viktoria Koln in Germany.

The 19 year-old scored 8 times in 18 games for our under 23s last season alongside Falorin Balogun and now he will have another year of competitive football to aid his development…

Good luck to Nicolaj Moller as he embarks on his German adventure at Viktoria Koln. #afc pic.twitter.com/qTQbg03LJ1 — Gilles 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@GrimandiTweetss) July 26, 2021

The second loan is for Dejan Iliev, who surprisingly, at the age of 26, is still yet to make any senior appearance for the Gunners in any competition.

It was announced on Arsenal.com that he will be returning to Slovakia for a year-long loan with SKF Sered, after spending some time last season in League One with Shrewsbury Town.

He has always been highly regarded, but it is notoriously difficult to break into the Gunners first team as a goalkeeper…

Good luck to both of them….