Arsenal confirmed starting XI to face AC Milan looks very strong indeed…

Arsenal’s preparations for the restart of the Premier League has been going very well by all accounts. We have heard today that Ramsdale and Saka will be rejoining Arteta’s squad later this week, but Ben White and Thomas Partey are already deemed ready enough to start the game against AC Milan this afternoon.

Karl Hein keeps his place between the sticks, but our back line looks very solid indeed with Ben White, Holding, Gabriel and Tierney making up the back four.

Granit Xhaka is still unavailable since Switzerland’s masive defeat by Portugal, but having Thomas Partey starting alongside Lokonga is not to be sniffed at.

Eddie Nketiah will be looking to score in his third mid-season game in a row, and with Odegaard, Reiss Nelson and the in-form Fabio Vieira set to provide his chances, Eddie should get enough opportunities to add to his tally today.

White starts at the back

Partey in midfield

Eddie leads the line

So what do you think of this line-up? Surely it should be good enough to give us a good lead against Milan before he brings on all the academy players for the last half hour?

