Arsenal confirmed team to face Leeds Utd – Nketiah and Martinelli lead the line

We are all waiting with bated breath to see who Mikel Arteta picks for this evenings game against Leeds Utd.

It is imperative that Arsenal keep up our unbeaten run, but it is also neccessary that our fringe players get some game time to keep them on their toes and believing that they will get promoted very soon, and some of our first XI may need a rest.

It’s a difficult decision of course, but on top of that, Arteta knows that the domestic Cups are our best route to any trophy this year and must make sure the team is strong enough to get through to the next round, the Quarter-Finals.

So, this is the Predicted Arsenal XI that Patrick chose this morning, which should be strong enough considering the injuries that Leeds Utd are dealing with:

Leno

Cedric Holding Mari Tavares

Maitland-Niles Lokonga

Pepe Odegaard Martinelli

Nketiah

So now we only have to compare that with the team that Arteta chose, which is right here….

Other than Ben White and Smith-Rowe, the rest are all reserves!

Nothing to worry about I hope….