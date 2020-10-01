Arsenal confirmed team to take on Liverpool in Carabao Cup clash

Arsenal are at Anfield for the second time this week, and will this time try and oust Liverpool from the Carabao Cup.

The two teams will go head-to-head in battle for a place in the quarter finals of the League Cup, and the winner will find out their fate for the next round shortly after the final whistle.

We expected both teams to field squad players tonight, but we wasn’t expecting a change in formation.

The team has lined up in a 4-3-3 formation, and I can’t help but be excited of our chances against Liverpool

📋 The team news is in… 🇧🇷 @biel_m04 is handed a start

🇵🇹 @OficialCedric comes into the side

🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 also in starting XI 🏆 #CarabaoCup — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2020

I was feeling confident that our rotated squad could bring an exciting change, and I can’t help but thing we have a better shot at a result tonight, than we did on Monday. Their teamsheet looks a little light on first-team action, and we should exploit that.

What do we think guys and girls? Do we like the setup tonight?

Patrick