Arsenal confirmed team to take on Liverpool in Carabao Cup clash

Arsenal are at Anfield for the second time this week, and will this time try and oust Liverpool from the Carabao Cup.
The two teams will go head-to-head in battle for a place in the quarter finals of the League Cup, and the winner will find out their fate for the next round shortly after the final whistle.
We expected both teams to field squad players tonight, but we wasn’t expecting a change in formation.
The team has lined up in a 4-3-3 formation, and I can’t help but be excited of our chances against Liverpool
📋 The team news is in…
🇧🇷 @biel_m04 is handed a start
🇵🇹 @OficialCedric comes into the side
🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 also in starting XI
October 1, 2020
📋 Tonight's team news…
Four changes from last week's @Carabao_Cup outing. @DiogoJota18 makes his first start. #LIVARS | #CarabaoCup
October 1, 2020
I was feeling confident that our rotated squad could bring an exciting change, and I can’t help but thing we have a better shot at a result tonight, than we did on Monday. Their teamsheet looks a little light on first-team action, and we should exploit that.
What do we think guys and girls? Do we like the setup tonight?
Patrick
COYG!!
Is Sir Arteta playing four at the back and will Willock play as ten sigh.
4-3-3.
No number 10 here
Incoming “where is Ozil and Douzi? Arteta isa poor manager” folks…. Here we go in 3….2……1…..0…… aaaannd start
At Eddie
Your acting as if you’re not as confused as anyone else. We the fans would just like to know what our manager is aiming to achieve.
OT
I feel we lost our league match againat them due to the thrre back formation. You people might say its the formation we beat them with but make no mistake that formation surrenders midfield for numbers in defense. Three back only looks good when it works. We were dominated in midfield. It os no coincidemce that even West Ham dominated us at times at home. Im happy we’ve been winning matches with it but I cant be the only one that hates that formation? I feel had Arteta begun with a high energy midfield of AMN-Elneny and Ceballos we wpuld have matched them. They would have outplayed us but we wuld’ve got more interceptions and outlets. This is my opinion but people keep igoring the shortcomings of three back. It is no coincidemlnce that Chelaea beat us at home last aeason when they switched from three back to 4-3-3 after being completely dominated initially. We will win today
Looks a very strong Liverpool team to me but am hoping we come out on top. COYG.
