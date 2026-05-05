Arsenal Confirmed Team v Atletico Madrid – Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly & Eze in the starting XI

In what could prove to be one of the biggest nights in Emirates Stadium history, Arsenal host Atletico Madrid this evening in the second leg of their Champions League semi final, with a place in the final on the line.
After a hard fought 1-1 draw in Madrid last week, the tie is perfectly poised. Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez both converted from the penalty spot in the Spanish capital, ensuring that everything is still to play for in North London.
Mikel Arteta’s side showed composure and maturity away from home, extending their unbeaten run in this season’s Champions League campaign to 13 matches. That includes five wins from six games at the Emirates, a record that will give the Gunners real belief heading into this decisive encounter.
A night for history at the Emirates
With Budapest now within touching distance, Arsenal know that victory tonight would secure their place in a Champions League final for the first time since moving to the Emirates in 2006.
Standing in wait would be either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint Germain, but Arteta and his players will know there can be no distractions. Atletico Madrid remain one of the most organised and dangerous sides in Europe, capable of punishing any lapse in concentration.
The challenge is clear. Arsenal must find the right balance between patience and intensity, breaking down Atletico’s stubborn defensive structure while remaining alert to the threat on the counter.
The Emirates crowd will have a huge role to play, with the atmosphere expected to match the magnitude of the occasion as the Gunners aim to take that final step towards European glory.
Confirmed Arsenal Team v Atletico Madrid
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
Semi-final ready – COME ON YOU GUNNERS!
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 5, 2026
Arteta has made his calls, now it is up to the players to deliver on what promises to be a defining night for this Arsenal side.
Can the Gunners get the job done and book their place in the Champions League final?
COYG!
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Wow, same as Saturday. Come on!!!!
I don’t like it.
Like I said on Saturday, it doesn’t matter what team is put out, we have a massive squad, at this stage of the season, the team has to go out and give its best. Same tonight, the team has to go out and deliver. Then the subs, do what they need to do, winning, losing or drawing.
Massive squad is nonsense talk. There’s a strong first 11 in the squad, and weaker other 11’s.
If fit for this, Ode and Zoob should be in. White is bang out of form, shouldn’t start on past glories.
Where’s the coherence in an experimental moment? Football is about coherence.
He’s definitely heir to Pep, who handed Chelsea a champions league suddenly springing an experimental change on his side in a final, rather than what they built together that season. Ask Kai about that one, he’ll remember it.
Disagree, sorry. Thats your opinion and I have mine, doesn’t mean its right.
Moon Girl,
You say White shouldn’t start on past glories.
That’s pretty rich, as Captain fantastic (Odegaard) has been living off his season 2022/2023 season for the last couple of years. Why is he different to White?.
Unchanged from Fulham, strong the bench. Think we are in for a treat. Coyg!
Looking at the bench, it is good news as well that Odegaard and Havertz are available in time for the run in to the end of the season. Disappointing for Timber to be out.
Otherwise, it looks to be a very good starting 11
He is a miss Sue. White can not be as bad as Fulham. Can he?
Tbf white looked and always looks a lot better when Saka is on, they have a good understanding.
I honestly thought Hincapie and Zubimendi would be in. Very surprised they are not. Cala better at LB and MLS has another chance.
Arteta was obviously very pleased with Skelly Reggie. It worked at the weekend!
I also hope that White can rebuild his game and his confidence. I have really rated him.
Seems Arteta is reading JA lately ! suep. Skelly had a great game. Good line up all that we need now is a performance
👍
SueP,
You really rate him, well there’s a surprise.😂😉
None at all 😀
Surprisingly am feeling somewhat confident and relaxed about this game.
COYG
Wow I did not see that coming. Mikel is taking another huge gamble! Love it, COYG!!!!
Why gamble in a moment and opportunity like this? A pot of experiential mess of a set up for such a big game.
This is wrong. That’s a crazy team sheet for moment like this. As a manager you can’t possible think Fulham and a cup semi against Atletic offer the same approach and challenge. We should have fielded our strongest possible side for this one, especially Atletics strength down the left.
Its called, sticking with the team that did the job last time out.
This is our strongest side with the exception of Zubimendi who is very tired mentally n physically and Timber injured.
Not it not. No Ode, no Zoob, White still in. This team sheet has punctured the balloon of excitement for me. That’s done the evening for me now. I’m off to muck out the stable.
A fully fit and in form Odegaard and Zubimendi yes but not current fitness level Odegaard and a tired Zubimendi. White? Arteta should have forced an injured Timber then.
Then again you are always negative, whining and criticising before the game starts.
Maybe Hincapie could have played RB?
Who do you prefer starts tonight moongirl.?
Gamble? Skelly played well last champions league, we were just unlucky to beat PSG. We created a lot of chances. We need that forward play. It brings in the goals. Direct soccer, not backwards and sideways all the time. And Athletico are not even consistent. We should have closed shop the first leg.
Pleasantly surprised by the selection – sticking with MLS. Would have preferred Mosquera given that Cala is on the left
I thought I like the way MLS’s drives through the middle into the opposition.
He used to do it from the back and I saw him do it better this weekend.
Boy is our man and he’ll do very well tonight
At least we’ll be sufficiently rested for the hammers except for the CBs and Rice (but then he’s never rested, lol).
That’s five days away! To pick a side tonight based on Sunday afternoon would be criminal. This is against better opponents tonight than next Sunday. West Ham are not the same as passed seasons, they’ve weakened themselves. Tonight we should have picked a stronger side for this challenge.
A whole 5 days? The hammers are not a better side but they will play extremely hard at home fighting off relegation at the end of the season. This makes them about as dangerous a team to play as possible. I believe they will be the more difficult side to beat. I don’t agree with the side selected for tonight either but it does have its potential benefits.
Well moon girl don’t know why you are upset. Zub has looked tired for a while and skelly did play well. At least you could have waited till you see how it all burns out before ranting!
It’s very likely this goes to xtra time, hopefully am wrong and we hit them for 3-1 come on boys
Unfortunately, it does have extra time written all over it but you never know. Hoping for the best.
Moon Girl, we have opportunity to make 5 changes so don’t worry
Huge huge match coming at the right time where we looked revitalized and also coming off that big boost from City dropping points and handing us the incentive in the title race. Win here and we’ll head off to Westham full of confidence to rubber stamp the league title.
Have you seen the welcome the team bus got ? Unreal atmosphere
👍 Amazing!!!!!
Evening Sue,
Tell me when it’s safe to emerge from behind my sofa, won’t you. 😂😉
Evening Derek
I certainly will… it could be a long evening 😆 Nah, we’ve got this COYG
Arsenal 2-0 COYG
Good line up. I’m glad Skelly is in midfield, gives us extra bite. Zubimendi has looked a bit tired recently and has contributed to a slower build up with sideways and backwards passing and am sure he will have a role to play in the second half, if we go one or two goals up.
My prediction is a brace for Gykores, 2-0, let’s go Arsenal! 💪
❤️🤍
COYG.
Please let’s get to another champions league final, then go to West ham full of confidence.
Love my boys.
A big surprise Zubimendi starts this one on the bench, but Myles Lewis Skelly did played a blinder against Athletico big brother at the Bernabeu,
That game against the cemetery of talents, surely will be a highlight in the kid young career, but the kid had done absolutely nothing since.
Surely the gaffer must have seen somthing we haven’t, but it does show maybe the kid is ready as he played a blinder against Fulham on Saturday
MLS was active everywhere; defending, winning the ball, and driving forward.
That is not Zubimendi’s game; he recycles play and builds up play. It is a good option to have; MLS for direct play, and Zubimendi to sit back and build up play.
We need to strike early
This selection played great against Fulham, be harsh to sit anyone when they delivered when needed.
Pleased to see MLS in midfield; he can dribble and drive past defenders into open space, creating space and chances for teammates.
Zubimendi does not have or use that skill, he keeps possession and recycles play, he doesn’t dribble defenders to open up space.
Glad to see Eze start, at least he has some bite and sharpness to him. Odegaard has looked flat and lifeless for a while, sitting on the bench could light a fire in him.
I love the aggressive Arteta as we come to the end of the season. He is playing to win, nothing conservative about this lineup.
AM is not coming to play open and direct football, they are coming to bully and sit back. We may as well be aggressive and pin them back and play in their half.
That free kick was wholly avoidable. Faffing around at the back.
I get so annoyed when no one is running to receive the ball, they just stand still and expect something to miraculously happen.
Skelly is really up for the challenge
All of them are doing well so far (despite than that weird mix up where Gyokeres held on to the ball too long instead of passing to Saka, he’s actually holding up play well now). Ben White has been much better this game too. COYG!
Agree about White. He’s been really back to his old self
Yeah!!!
Yessssssssss!!!!!!! SAKA
Yaaaassss 🙂
Bloody brilliant
Gyokeres has been a relevation of late and so good by Saka
Smart play by Saka there yeah – leading from the front! Literally.
We’ve been the better team all half, even if Atletico have made some good moves to break our backline. But have they even had a shot on goal? Simeone looks stressed as all hell 🙂
Whooohoooo
Yes. Saka. I still think the ref missed our penalty.
What penalty was that?
White and Saka have the greatest understanding
never give up on Benny Blanco. Saka is worth his weight in gold imo
Leandro’s hold up and shot were awesome and bukayo was in the right place at the right time and did not miss; but, the thing I enjoyed from that entire sequence of play was Gyokeres making that run and getting the ball played to him. That really bodes well for the future.
Hope Arteta doesn’t panic and go defensive in the second half ,which he has previously done .
Yeah, I was just about to comment on no goals and the “boring” “handbrake” football. NOT.
Oooh yeeeeeees, what a time to score. Great tactical game will open up a little as atletc will go up attacking.
I hope Saka’s goal will calm the players’ nerves down
They didn’t dare to directly send the ball into Atletico Madrid’s penalty box in attacking set-pieces
Now the visitors must open up and take more risks, which will be very good for Arsenal