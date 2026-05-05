Arsenal Confirmed Team v Atletico Madrid – Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly & Eze in the starting XI

In what could prove to be one of the biggest nights in Emirates Stadium history, Arsenal host Atletico Madrid this evening in the second leg of their Champions League semi final, with a place in the final on the line.

After a hard fought 1-1 draw in Madrid last week, the tie is perfectly poised. Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez both converted from the penalty spot in the Spanish capital, ensuring that everything is still to play for in North London.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed composure and maturity away from home, extending their unbeaten run in this season’s Champions League campaign to 13 matches. That includes five wins from six games at the Emirates, a record that will give the Gunners real belief heading into this decisive encounter.

A night for history at the Emirates

With Budapest now within touching distance, Arsenal know that victory tonight would secure their place in a Champions League final for the first time since moving to the Emirates in 2006.

Standing in wait would be either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint Germain, but Arteta and his players will know there can be no distractions. Atletico Madrid remain one of the most organised and dangerous sides in Europe, capable of punishing any lapse in concentration.

The challenge is clear. Arsenal must find the right balance between patience and intensity, breaking down Atletico’s stubborn defensive structure while remaining alert to the threat on the counter.

The Emirates crowd will have a huge role to play, with the atmosphere expected to match the magnitude of the occasion as the Gunners aim to take that final step towards European glory.

Confirmed Arsenal Team v Atletico Madrid

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ Semi-final ready – COME ON YOU GUNNERS! — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 5, 2026

Arteta has made his calls, now it is up to the players to deliver on what promises to be a defining night for this Arsenal side.

Can the Gunners get the job done and book their place in the Champions League final?

COYG!

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