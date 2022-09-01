Arsenal confirmed the permanent departure of 21 year-old midfielder

James Olayinka has been confirmed as joining League One side Cheltenham, the official Arsenal website has stated.

The 21 year-old joined the club as a seven year-old, playing at each youth level, but never made a senior appearance despite sitting on the bench in the Europa League back in December 2019.

Olayinka will now get the chance to battle it out for a regular role for the League One club, after impressing for our Under-21 side in recent weeks.

The pathway to our first-team has seemed a bit out of reach for the London-born youngster, with a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order, but we wish him well for his future.

Arsenal.com confirmed his Deadline Day move today, whilst the club is also believed to be actively seeking a new addition to their midfield after injuries to both Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey in the senior side.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will include a buyback clause in the deal or not, something that I wish we would for the sale of any and all youngsters who have shown promise, but I feel like it would appear unlikely that Olayinka would reach the level expected of a future Gunner unfortunately.

Patrick

