Arsenal confirmed to face Michael Carrick’s Man United

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United as they take on Arsenal on Thursday.

The Red Devils have already agreed for Ralf Rangnick to take over as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor until the end of the season, but delays in attaining his work permit denied him the chance to face Chelsea at the weekend, and he it has now been confirmed that he misses the clash with Arsenal also.

Carrick isn’t to be underestimated, having helped his side to an important win over Villarreal last week before denying Chelsea a win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Watching the second match however, they have to consider themselves extremely lucky to have come away with a point, with the Blues carving out a number of chances only to send many of them wide, or to be saved by David De Gea.

Old Trafford is never an easy place to go to win, and we will need to be at our best regardless of who is in charge if we are to claim all three points. As we learned when going to Liverpool, form can count for nothing in these big games, and we will need to bring our ultimate focus.

Should we consider Carrick being in charge as a boost to our chances?

Patrick