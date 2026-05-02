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Arsenal Confirmed Team v Fulham: Saka captains the Gunners, Eze & Calafiori start

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s team to face Fulham at the Emirates has now been confirmed, and with the Premier League title race reaching a critical stage, every decision from Mikel Arteta will be under the spotlight.

With Manchester City applying relentless pressure, there is now no margin for error. As has been widely said in the build up, Arsenal simply cannot afford any slip ups at this stage of the season.

Arteta himself admitted this week that “the remaining fixtures are pivotal”, and that urgency is reflected in the importance of tonight’s selection.

Arsenal confirmed team vs Fulham

No room for error in the title race

Fulham are expected to sit deep and stay organised, and look to punish any mistakes on the counter attack. That means patience and discipline will be just as important as attacking quality for Arsenal.

This is not just about performance, it is about mentality. Arsenal are approaching this run in with a siege mentality, knowing that focus and unity could define their season.

Everything now comes down to execution.

Will this Arsenal XI deliver when it matters most Gooners?

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  1. Zubimendi with a much-needed rest. Intrigued to see how MLS does. Shame Timber is still out. Glad to see Eze and Saka. COYG huge game!!!

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  2. Big time moment here, we need to win and also win by at least 2 goals otherwise City only needs to win their matches by 1 goal to overtake us. 6 pts + goal diff gives us better margin.

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  3. Really interested to see how Gyokeres plays with a technical ball to feet attack surrounding him. MLS also has the ability to play line breaking passes.

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  4. The emphasis in the summer must be to recruit attackers. Attackers who can stay fit for two consecutive games.
    What is wrong with Odegaard now?
    Just injured all the time.
    Gets injured checking his bank account 😕

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  5. Norgaard making an appearance at last, although on the bench. Let’s see what Miles Lewis-Skelly is made of.

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  6. Interesting, maybe Arteta reads JA after all! We get to see skelly in midfield. A much needed rest for Hincapie and Zubimendi come oo Gooners any win will do for me.

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  7. We can say all we like about the starting team. Have our opinions. But just go out and win 3-0.

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  8. I wonder why Arteta is starting Lewis-skelly in midfield,a position he hasn’t played for us before in a must win game and also playing the ineffective Saka in a game we need players that cares and i thought that Rice is now our vice captain?. I hope it works out for good because we can’t afford any dropped points at the moment

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    2. He has lowkey being doing it since last season when he had the personnel available. Problem is the accumulated fatigue for the 22/23, 23/24 when we had no depth have come to roost.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  10. No Norgaard in the team again!
    I will take an ugly win today for an excessively travelled team.

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  13. Should’ve assigned Saka in Odegaard’s position and let Madueke play RW since his cross was almost converted into a goal by Martinelli/ Hincapie in Madrid

    Eze would likely be more unpredictable for our opposition if he starts from the left wing

    I’m worried about Trossard’s lack of pace and misplaced passes

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  14. Nice to see Arteta wake up and realise he has a squad and start rotating. Better late than never. Hopefully MLS can make some breaking runs through midfield.

    I firmly believe the only chance to win the title is outscore city, don’t see how this happens, but let’s see. I predict a difficult low scoring game 1-0, 1-1, something like that.

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  16. Norgaard will not start in this match either. That,s beyond me, because IMO, the times Norgaard has played, he has been reasonably good considering the few games he has had. Zubimendi has played almost every game this season and has long looked tired and made countless mistakes where he loses the ball. Norgaard is a former captain in a very succesful Brenford side, and cannot be used in a tired Arsenal side. WOW.

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  17. Please guys, let’s put pressure on early and get an early lead, don’t stress us out again with all the negative backwards sideways play, and poor passing, and make sure the midfield is solid.

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  18. Was harsh about skelly in the week but in his natural position really hope he takes the chance. He is 19 still.

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  20. Been a while since I’ve seen a great early crosss like that. You’d expect more given Arsenal have Gyokeres as a striker…

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  28. Interesting how in this particular match Gyokeres is getting the ball often and is being played through indiscriminately.

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  32. Best performance we’ve had in a while. MLS and Cala have improved our tempo which has encouraged our attackers to make more runs.

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  33. dont want to jinx it
    but one of our best half of football
    VG best Gunners display and I said it when he came on the other day , Saka looks fresher
    come on Gunners

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  36. This is the team who was called the best team in the world in the 1st half of the season. We are flying on the pitch.

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  37. Perfect first half! best football Gyok has played for us, Saka looking back in form, Trossard looking dangerous, Eze controlling midfield. Finally this attack looking real! More in the 2nd half, c’mon Arsenal

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  39. Removing always backwards Zubimendi for MLS has added much needed strength and forward thinking to our midfield! Excellent first half. Makes you wonder where this was since January?

    Hopefully we don’t relax in the second half and boost that goal difference!

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  42. What a game so far, the team is much more vibrant. Lewis skelly and Califiori are wonderful. So glad to see Gyokeres and Saka connecting. Ben needs some rest though, he is not the best of himself.

    Reply

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