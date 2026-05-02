Arsenal Confirmed Team v Fulham: Saka captains the Gunners, Eze & Calafiori start

Arsenal’s team to face Fulham at the Emirates has now been confirmed, and with the Premier League title race reaching a critical stage, every decision from Mikel Arteta will be under the spotlight.

With Manchester City applying relentless pressure, there is now no margin for error. As has been widely said in the build up, Arsenal simply cannot afford any slip ups at this stage of the season.

Arteta himself admitted this week that “the remaining fixtures are pivotal”, and that urgency is reflected in the importance of tonight’s selection.

Arsenal confirmed team vs Fulham

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ ⚡️ Calafiori joins the defence

© Saka skippers the side

🪄 Eze providing the creativity We know what to do, Gunners ✊ 🤝 Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2026

No room for error in the title race

Fulham are expected to sit deep and stay organised, and look to punish any mistakes on the counter attack. That means patience and discipline will be just as important as attacking quality for Arsenal.

This is not just about performance, it is about mentality. Arsenal are approaching this run in with a siege mentality, knowing that focus and unity could define their season.

Everything now comes down to execution.

Will this Arsenal XI deliver when it matters most Gooners?

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