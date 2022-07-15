Arsenal confirms 23 year-old going on loan to Championship club

The news that Arsenal have not convinced Omari Hutchinson to stay with the Gunners and the very promising starlet has decided to move across London to our West London neighbours Chelsea has come as a bit of a shock, but we still have lots of promising players that are yet to play for Mikel Arteta’s first team.

The Gunners have already sent many of our reserves out on loan: Alex Kirk has joined Ayr UNited, Nikolaj Moller has been sent to Den Bosch, the prolific Mika Biereth has gone to RKC Waalwijk and Tyreece John-Jules joined Ipswich.

Omar Rekik has gone to Sparta Rotterdam and Harry Clarke has gone to Stoke City, and I am sure there will be many more going off to look for first team experience, while we have given quite a few youngsters their first professinal contracts to keep the supplies of young prospects to our youth teams.

But today’s loan announcement from Arsenal.com is unusual in that it concerns a 23 year-old defender that has never kicked a ball for our youth teams, but arrives fresh from America where he played for the Colorado Rapids. Aaron Trusty was brought in after Arteta met Stan Kroenke over in Denver in January and was persuaded to sign Auston Trusty on Deadline Day.

To be fair, we have no idea how a good player from theMLS will get on when faced with the rigours of the English League, so it was probably a good idea to send him to Birmingham City, who are in the middle of their own rebuiding process.

Good luck Auston, maybe we will see you in Arsenal’s colours one day…

