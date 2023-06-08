Arsenal confirms another pre-season friendly against Nurnberg

Arsenal has officially announced a pre-season friendly against Nurnberg in Germany, scheduled to take place next month as part of their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal came close to winning the Premier League title in the previous season and aims to build on their success by ensuring thorough preparation for the next campaign.

As one of the top clubs in Europe, Arsenal understands the significance of proper pre-season preparation in maintaining their high standards. Engaging in a series of matches during this period allows the team to assess their performance and readiness for the challenges ahead.

According to the club’s website, Arsenal will face Nurnberg at the Max-Morlock-Stadion on Thursday, July 13, with the match kicking off at 7 pm local time.

Speaking about the game and other summer plans, Edu said:

“We’re excited to begin our pre-season schedule at Adidas HQ, and thank Adidas for hosting us again at their world-class campus. Our match against 1. FC Nürnberg is another good opportunity to help Mikel and the squad prepare ahead of the new season.

“This kicks off a strong run of pre-season fixtures, with us travelling to the US shortly afterwards to face the MLS All-Stars team, Manchester United and Barcelona.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to prepare very well for the next campaign if we want to be in another title race and this game will be helpful.

We also need to sort out our summer signings by then so that everyone will prepare for the campaign together.

