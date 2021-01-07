Arsenal confirms first winter signing

Arsenal has completed the signing of Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin as he becomes their first signing of the winter transfer window.

The 19-year-old joins from Hertha Berlin, and he will link up with the club’s Under23 team.

Rekik was first linked with a move to Arsenal in the last transfer window after Matteo Guendouzi had left the club for the German side on loan for the rest of the season.

However, the Gunners couldn’t complete the transfer at the time, they have just done that.

He has had spells with Manchester City and PSV before now, and he will be hoping to break into Mikel Arteta’s senior squad soon.

He spoke to the club media after signing his professional contract with the club, and he revealed that he has been around for three weeks before his transfer was made public.

He told the club’s website:

“It feels great to be here after a long time of hard work. It feels great. I moved in three weeks ago and I’ve been in quarantine, so I can’t wait to get started. ”

When asked why he chose to join Arsenal, he said: “The warmth of the people and the interest that they showed in me, and of course, when a club like Arsenal is interested, I don’t think anyone needs to think twice.”