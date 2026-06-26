Arsenal confirms late pre-season plans ahead of next season

Arsenal have confirmed that their first pre-season fixture this summer will be against Girona on August 1 as they begin preparations for the defence of their Premier League title.

Given the ongoing World Cup, it is not unexpected that the Gunners’ first match of the summer will take place relatively late, with several key players still involved in international competition and therefore unavailable for the early stages of pre-season.

Even for the Girona match, only a limited number of first-team regulars are likely to feature, as those representing their countries at the World Cup are expected to be granted an extended break following the conclusion of the tournament.

Arsenal’s pre-season schedule begins in Spain

According to Arsenal Media, the club’s pre-season training camp will be based in Spain, with the squad using the period to build fitness and integrate returning international players ahead of the new campaign.

Following the fixture against Girona, Arsenal will travel to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to face Real Betis on August 5, providing another test before the competitive season begins.

The squad will then return to London to complete their final preparations ahead of their opening league fixture against Coventry City on August 21, as they aim to start the season strongly in their title defence.

World Cup impact on Arsenal preparations

While Arsenal will be hoping their World Cup representatives perform well on the international stage, deep runs in the tournament could limit their involvement in early pre-season training.

Players reaching the later stages of the competition are expected to receive additional rest, which may reduce their preparation time with the squad and require them to gradually reintegrate into full training once they return.

This situation is likely to be managed carefully by the club’s coaching staff to ensure all players are physically prepared for the demands of the new season while balancing recovery after international duty.

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