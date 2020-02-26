Arsenal confirms that Sead Kolasinac has suffered a significant injury

Saed Kolasinac is likely to be out for a significant period of time.

Arsenal’s luck with injuries continues to get worse after Sead Kolasinac suffered yet another injury that could keep him out of action at this business end of the season.

The Gunners have had poor luck with injuries to their defenders this season and this isn’t the first time that Kolasinac has had to spend some time on the sidelines injured.

The Bosnian has just returned from an injury that kept him out of the team for a long time and forced the Gunners to rely on Bukayo Saka as their left-back.

His latest injury is what is suspected to be dislocation to his shoulder, according to Goal.com, the club has confirmed that he has suffered a major injury to his shoulder and that he will be subjected to further assessments to determine the extent of which he would be out of action.

On the good side of things, the likes of Kieran Tierney and Cedric Soares are reportedly in good shape in their bid to return to full fitness.

Soares joined Arsenal injured but the club signed him with high optimism that he would fit into Mikel Arteta’s team when he is fully fit.

Sead Kolasinac’s latest injury setback could have ended his season for the Gunners as he may struggle to get into the team when he returns to full fitness.

It is sad for Kolasinac that this has happened to him, however, from an Arsenal perspective it is a relief that there is now cover on the left side.