Arsenal confirms the signing of 18-year-old striker

Arsenal has confirmed the permanent signing of Swedish striker, Nikolaj Moller from Malmo, Football London reports.

The 18-year-old has been on the club’s radar for some time now and he joins them as part of deals that they completed on deadline day.

He has been likened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic who also came through the ranks at Malmo because of his 6ft4 height and style of play.

He has spent much of his stint as a youth player in Sweden, but he recently spent over a year at the youth team of Bologna in Italy.

He is expected to join the club’s Professional Development Phase, but he will also be expected to play for the Under23s under Steve Bould.

Arsenal will look to also secure the future of their other teenage striker, Folarin Balogun who has entered the final year of his current deal at the club.

The Gunners will hope that he stays amidst interest from the likes of Brentford and Brighton.

Arsenal has had a fine summer transfer window and bolstering their youth team is a smart move considering that Mikel Arteta has been open to giving chances to youngsters at the club.