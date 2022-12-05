Arsenal confirms their strong squad for Dubai Super Cup with youngsters added

Mikel Arteta has named a 27-man squad for the Dubai Super Cup, a preparatory competition for the second half of this season.

As they top the Premier League table, Arsenal will want to continue their fine run of form on the return of football after Christmas.

They will be involved in two friendly games in the competition, starting with a match against Lyon on December 8 before facing AC Milan on December 13.

The cub announced on its website that youngsters Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Catalin Cirjan, Taylor Foran, Hubert Graczyk, Ethan Nwaneri, Lino Da Cruz Sousa, among others have been named in the squad for the competition.

The senior players are those who are not participating in the World Cup, but it does not include Ben White and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal squad for the Dubai Super Cup

3. Kieran Tierney

6. Gabriel Magalhaes

8. Martin Odegaard

10. Emile Smith-Rowe

14. Eddie Nketiah

16. Rob Holding

17. Cedric Soares

21. Fabio Vieira

23. Sambi Lokonga

24. Reiss Nelson

25. Mohamed Elneny

27. Marquinhos

31. Karl Hein (GK)

35. Alex Zinchenko

43. Nathan Butler-Oyedeji

44. Catalin Cirjan

50. Taylor Foran

53. Hubert Graczyk (GK)

56. James Hillson (GK)

63. Zane Monlouis

71. Charles Sagoe Jr

72. Matt Smith

81. Myles Lewis-Skelly

83. Ethan Nwaneri

85. Amario Cozier-Duberry

96. Lino Da Cruz Sousa

97. Reuell Walters

Just Arsenal Opinion

The break for the World Cup would have affected the momentum of our players and we need a preparatory competition like this to keep them in shape.

When others in competition return, they probably will be given some days to rest so we need those at home to be ready to help us continue winning on the return of the league later this month.

This training camp will be very good for our young players and we expect it to motivate some of them to work hard and earn a place in the senior squad.

