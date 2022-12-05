Arsenal confirms their strong squad for Dubai Super Cup with youngsters added

Mikel Arteta has named a 27-man squad for the Dubai Super Cup, a preparatory competition for the second half of this season.
As they top the Premier League table, Arsenal will want to continue their fine run of form on the return of football after Christmas.
They will be involved in two friendly games in the competition, starting with a match against Lyon on December 8 before facing AC Milan on December 13.
The cub announced on its website that youngsters Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Catalin Cirjan, Taylor Foran, Hubert Graczyk, Ethan Nwaneri, Lino Da Cruz Sousa, among others have been named in the squad for the competition.
The senior players are those who are not participating in the World Cup, but it does not include Ben White and Gabriel Jesus.
Arsenal squad for the Dubai Super Cup
3. Kieran Tierney
6. Gabriel Magalhaes
8. Martin Odegaard
10. Emile Smith-Rowe
14. Eddie Nketiah
16. Rob Holding
17. Cedric Soares
21. Fabio Vieira
23. Sambi Lokonga
24. Reiss Nelson
25. Mohamed Elneny
27. Marquinhos
31. Karl Hein (GK)
35. Alex Zinchenko
43. Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
44. Catalin Cirjan
50. Taylor Foran
53. Hubert Graczyk (GK)
56. James Hillson (GK)
63. Zane Monlouis
71. Charles Sagoe Jr
72. Matt Smith
81. Myles Lewis-Skelly
83. Ethan Nwaneri
85. Amario Cozier-Duberry
96. Lino Da Cruz Sousa
97. Reuell Walters
Just Arsenal Opinion
The break for the World Cup would have affected the momentum of our players and we need a preparatory competition like this to keep them in shape.
When others in competition return, they probably will be given some days to rest so we need those at home to be ready to help us continue winning on the return of the league later this month.
This training camp will be very good for our young players and we expect it to motivate some of them to work hard and earn a place in the senior squad.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
England training from Qatar, Saka and Ramsdale in action ahead of Senegal showdown
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Didn’t the same squad lose to Watford the other day? Doesn’t look good without our WC players plus Ben and Jesus!
Our main team won the first half 2-1, the second half was ALL kids…
https://www.justarsenal.com/arsenal-lose-4-2-to-watford-ahead-of-trip-to-dubai-super-cup/325135
I am a little bewildered by the absence of Matt Smith..
he has been on the bench in the past ?? So much for
Mikel Arteta´s gut feeling?? Maybe he has some sort
of indigestion ? Or maybe usingEthan Nwaneri was just glory hunting with the fans