Arsenal consider Bayern Munich star an ideal fit for their plans

Arsenal are already making preparations to strengthen its squad at the end of the season as they aim to build on their progress and compete at the highest level.

The Gunners remain a formidable side, capable of challenging for both the Premier League and the Champions League. However, their supporters are eager for even greater success in the next campaign, prompting the club to explore potential reinforcements.

Mikel Arteta’s team has consistently invested in new players to enhance their squad, and they are now reportedly targeting a move for a former Premier League star. Arsenal have several names on their shortlist, but one of the key players they are particularly keen to sign is Leroy Sané, who is approaching the end of his contract at Bayern Munich.

Sané has long been regarded as one of the most talented attackers in world football. The German international previously enjoyed a highly successful spell at Manchester City, winning multiple trophies and establishing himself as a key figure in English football. His pace, technical ability, and goal-scoring threat make him an attractive prospect for top clubs across Europe.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Bayern Munich appear open to his departure as a free agent. This situation has placed several clubs on high alert, with Arsenal among those monitoring his availability closely.

As reported by Bild, Arsenal are particularly interested in securing Sané’s services, as it believes he would be an ideal fit for its tactical setup. His prior experience in the Premier League makes him a valuable asset, as he would require little time to adapt to the intensity and style of English football. His versatility in attacking positions would also provide Arteta with additional options to strengthen the team’s frontline.

Sané’s availability on a free transfer is expected to generate significant interest from multiple clubs, making the competition for his signature particularly challenging. While Arsenal is determined to bring him to the Emirates, they will likely face strong competition from other elite European sides eager to add a player of his calibre to their ranks.